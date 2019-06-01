Community steps in after Heyburn rehabilitation center loses funding

After losing funding, the OATS Family Center, is rebounding thanks to the help of the community. The center is a substance abuse and mental health treatment center in the city of Heyburn. It's one of the few resources in the area for those overcoming addiction, abuse, and even the loss of a loved one.

"We do a lot of service for people with substance abuse, and mental health, parenting," Co-Founder Sally Hall said.

The center is available to both young and old, as well people just getting out of prison, according to Hall.

"When they get out we try to do reunification with the community and get them back on their feet," Hall said.

The center provides an outlet and home for people like Amanda Devries-Merrel who lost a child in 2016, and continues to come to the center with her daughter.

"I had a son pass away at 7 months old in 2016," Devries-Merrel said. "They are the reason I'm somber and they are the reason I'm alive honestly."

Despite the good OATS provides, Hall says they encountered a struggle when they found they would losing funding. She said she'd prefer to leave the company they loss funding from, out of it, as OATS is just now recovery from the ordeal now.

"There was some confusion over I guess an audit," Hall said. 'We really didn't know it was going to happen."

Devries-Merrell, agrees and said it impacts part of her treatment for mental health, that she'd been receiving at OATS. ""It's part of what pays for my treatment," Devries-Merrell said.

Luckily for OATS, and Devries-Merrell and Hall, they said the community stepped in at a time they most needed help.

"People started calling and just saying how much they love oats and how much oats has helped them," Hall said. "So when you look at it, I think we really are reaping what we sow. That's what we always teach is family, and love, and be kind, and just try to be the best person you can be."

After the out pour of support from community members, Hall says she's now looking forward to the future of OATS.

"All the love that was felt from our community I'm so hopeful," Hall said.