S. Idaho relative speaks about Mexico family attack

A Twin Falls man reflects about the massacre of his relatives that took place in northern Mexico on Monday.

Mexican authorities said they had arrested a heavily armed person who may be connected to the attack. The suspect was found holding two bound captives in a car, but the person's involvement in the massacre of three women and six children is still unclear.

No other arrests have been made.

KMVT spoke early Wednesday with relative Lance LeBaron, who is from the Twin Falls area,

Lebaron spoke with KMVT while on his way to Mexico to attend to his family. He said he is at a loss for words.

"I feel really bad for my family members, and it breaks my heart," LaBaron said. "They are the most amazing people I’ve ever met. Their kids are just second to none in the way that they raised them and the way that they treat each other and the love that they have for each other. If people could actually see that, they would realize they are just the most amazing people and for some tragic like this to happen to them, it's just... I can't explain it. It's just terrifying."

Eight children survived the attacks, and they are continuing to recover from their injuries while officials are searching for any clues that could help them identify who is behind Monday's horrific massacre that left nine people dead.