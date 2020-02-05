Religious leaders in the Magic Valley speak on racism during Black History Month

As February marks Black History month, religious leaders shed light on racism in today's world, including a pastor and minister in the Magic Valley.

"Ultimately, February is a great start, but every moment requires us to recognize and face our implicit biases, and recognize the systemic advantages we are given, and do what we can actively to push for a more equitable future," said Buddy Gharring, the pastor at Twin Falls United Methodist Church.

Minister Mary Beth Bolin, a Unitarian Universalist fellowship intern, said as a religious leader who's working for healing, it is important to shed light on racism, which was why she introduced an the 8th Principle of Unitarian Universalism, aiming to dismantle racism to the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Should members of the church want to adopt the 8th Principle, they will have to vote on it at their congregational meeting in May.

"I see that there's an enormous wound that is still open, still painful. That is the wound of racism in this country," Bolin said.

Dion Foster, a prosthetic-orthotic technician, said when he first moved to Twin Falls from North Carolina in 2015, he was called a racial slur while he was mowing his front yard.

"Four or five white guys drove by down Washington and yelled out 'Go home, N-word,' and I was you know, it took me by surprise," Foster told KMVT.

However, both Bolin and Foster agree despite such circumstances, there is some progress that is being made in the Gem State.

"People who didn't understand how much of an issue racism was, coming to understand their privilege and that a lot of work needs to be done," Bolin said.

And Foster added, "With the friends that I carry, I'm not outnumbered. We just as equal as anybody else."