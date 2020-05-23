Remembering Deputy Maser

Bonneville County sheriff's deputy Wyatt Maser was laid to rest with hundreds of friends, family, and fellow officers showing their support.

Deputy Maser died Monday morning while assisting with a car crash on Bone Road. He was hit by a fellow deputy also responding.

The death hit the local law enforcement community hard. The pain has extended to agencies around the state and beyond. Several sent representatives to honor Deputy Maser.

It started with a viewing at at the wood funeral home in Ammon. Then traffic turned to a stand-still as Deputy Maser's motorcade drove through Idaho Falls.

Despite the rain, community members gathered along the procession route to also pay their respects.

Some waved, some even saluted the fallen deputy.

"The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is honored by the support. Seeing what we have here really speaks for itself on how we take care of our own. It really hurts us all everywhere across the country and around the world when one of our own is lost in the line of duty. You know, we all feel it because we're all out there doing the same job and we understand anything can happen."

A memorial fund has been set up for Deputy Maser's family.