Remembering Maryann Steiner

A deadly crash in Twin Falls on June 7 instantly changed the lives of some families. Four cars were involved and six people were sent to the hospital.

"I have my theories, I'm full of anger," said Kevin Steiner, brother of victim Dwayne Steiner, who is still in the hospital. "I have to step back, step away. I mean, I'm just going to put it in the hands of the Lord and the justice system and let them deal with it, let the law enforcement professionals do what they need to do."

The accident took the life of 60-year-old Maryann Steiner, Kevin's sister-in-law.

"Maryann was such a wonderful warm beautiful person, they had a very wonderful relationship," Steiner said. "They didn’t have much, but they were so happy with each other."

Dwayne remains unconscious with a serious brain injury in a hospital in Boise. He owns Downtown Leather Works on Main Avenue in Twin Falls, the same store where he met the love of his life more than 20 years ago.

His brother says Dwayne has a long road of recovery ahead of him, including many months of rehabilitation.

"They were so close," Steiner said. "They loved each other so much, they had such a beautiful relationship. I mean they had the type of relationship most people wish they had."

The couple's dog Annie also died in the crash. To help the family with medical expenses and potential lost wages, visit the GoFundMe link in the side bar.