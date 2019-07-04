Reminder: Call non-emergency number for reporting illegal fireworks not 911

Traffic officer Jerry Hutchison, with Twin Falls Police, said citizens should call the non-emergency number rather than 911 if their primary complaint is a person shooting off what they believe are illegal fireworks.

“Bottom line, if you see your neighbor shooting off fireworks and that’s your primary complaint do not call 911," Hutchison says. "Save those 911's or those lines for emergency calls only. Call 311 for anything else that’s non-emergency.”

The department receives hundreds of calls on a night like the Fourth of July, and says a lot of those are in regards to fireworks.

"We’re going to triage calls," Hutchison says. "We’re going to take the primary calls that are necessary for safety, public safety, and people in danger, and things like that."

Hutchison say's it's pretty easy to spot illegal fireworks, and that the citation can run citizen's more than $150 in cost.

"If it's more than 15 feet in diameter it's an illegal firework," Hutchison said. "If it's goes over 20 feet high it would be an illegal firework. The citation portion is a $100 citation, with a $56.50 court cost."

Hutchison went on to say the most often catch people shooting illegal fireworks after the Fourth of July has passed. And that often times, people will try to shoot off what they have leftover in late hours of the night.

KMVT asked what's the most important thing citizens should be aware regarding the Fourth, Hutchison says it's looking out for each other on the roads, and obeying traffic laws.

"Cause that’s a safe spot for people to light off their fireworks. It’s imperative that we be diligent and watching for the kids and people moving in and out of the road way," Hutchison says. "The lights are often off. They want the darkness so then we can have a better visual appearance of the fireworks, and it’s imperative that people slow down."

You can view the most recent Twin Falls city code regarding fireworks here.

The non-emergency number for the Twin Falls Police Department is 311 or (208) 735-4357 (HELP).