Renewable energy development company to invest $240 million in Cassia County

Renewable energy company GESS International intends to build six anaerobic digester facilities worth $40 million each on dairy farms near Burley by the year 2021.

"We're using biogas, anaerobic technology that is from Austria," said Grant Coordinateor Seth Daughety. "And they have over 160 projects over Europe and so GESS International is actually going to be developing these projects in America."

GESS International specializes in renewable energy, and has chosen Cassia County as the location for its investment in a new set of American biogas facilities.

"Essentially each project is going to be located on individual dairies where there's just so much manure and acreage for rows crops that we're able to use all the manure and the crops from that one dairy," Daughty said.

Each facility operates 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, and essentially acts like a big composter.

"It's collecting 170,000 tons of dairy manure, and 80,000 tons of crops and we're going to being putting that into a digester," Daughty said. "So we're going to heat it up, mix it, and we're going to actually capture that methane and clean it up a little bit. And then actually direct it, directly into the natural gas pipeline system to be used in replacement of fossil fuels and natural gas."

In one year a biogas plant can produce enough energy used to power 6,800 individual homes and Daughty says this will benefit local communities.

"These projects are astronomical across the board," Daughty said "It's bringing jobs."

The Southern Idaho Economic Development Center says the project will bring 100 new jobs to Southern Idaho, with 16 of those being full-time jobs.

Daughty said it's also going to help farmers.

"It's going to be creating a new revenue stream with them, because we're going to be purchasing their manure," he said.

While the project is expansive, construction is expected to be completed by the year 2021.