Renowned sculptor who created Vietnam Women’s Memorial dies

Renowned sculptor and painter Glenna Goodacre, who created the Vietnam Women’s Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C, has died. She was 80.

Family members said Goodacre died of natural causes Monday night at her Santa Fe home. News of her death was posted to the Instagram page of Harry Connick Jr., who is married to her daughter, Jill Connick.

Born in Lubbock, Texas, Goodacre was known mainly for her sculptures. Her work included the Irish Memorial in Philadelphia and the Sacagawea Dollar Coin.

"I lost my mother, hero and best friend," her daughter said in a statement. "My heart is completely broken. She was one of the most celebrated artists of all time, and yet she always said that her greatest pieces were her two children. I will miss her love, laughter and humor."

She is survived by her husband, children and five grandchildren.

"She was warm, caring, funny, positive and driven," said her son, Tim. "She loved to encourage and support our adventures in life, especially travel, career and of course, artistic ambition. I was fortunate to be her son."

Funeral plans weren’t immediately available.

