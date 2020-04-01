Rent payments can be postponed, gov says as COVID toll rises

The number of coronavirus deaths in Utah jumped to seven while the total cases surpassed 1,000, authorities said Wednesday.

State epidemiologist Angela Dunn says two new deaths were both people over 65.

Meanwhile, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is ordering landlords to allow tenants to defer rent payments and freeze evictions to help those who have lost jobs or income amid widespread business closures due to the global pandemic.

Herbert also extended an order closing restaurants to dine-in customers, but allowed people to come in and order food at the counter if a business practices social distancing.