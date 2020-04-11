Advertisement

Report: Lori and Chad Daybell being investigated for murder, conspiracy by Idaho AG

Judge Eddins agreed to lower Lori Daybell's bond from $5 million to $1 million under several...
Judge Eddins agreed to lower Lori Daybell's bond from $5 million to $1 million under several stipulations. (Source: Pool)(KMVT)
By CBS2 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2020 at 3:17 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chad and Lori (Vallow) Daybell are being investigated for conspiracy, attempted murder and/or murder by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, according to a report by East Idaho News.

A Fremont County prosecutor wrote a letter to the AG's office in early April asking for assistance in the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad's ex-wife.

The AG's office will now assume full responsibility for the case and all decisions regarding the case shall be the responsibility of the AG, with the help of local prosecutors.

Investigators called Tammy's death in October suspicious and investigators exhumed her body in Freemont County. Detectives are still awaiting autopsy and toxicology reports.

Chad has not been arrested or charged with any crimes. He married Lori just weeks after Tammy’s death.

Lori is currently in custody for a separate case awaiting her next trial. Tylee Ryan, 17, and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow have not been seen or heard from in nearly seven months.

Lori is facing five counts in the case of her missing children--two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, and one misdemeanor count of resisting and obstructing an officer, and solicitation of a crime and contempt.

She has maintained her innocence in regards to their disappearance.

Most Read

Container ship
Supply chain issues being felt in Southern Idaho
Phone scam
Southern Idaho residents advised to look out for new phone scam
Lori Vallow has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband...
Charles Vallow’s autopsy says his death was a homicide
Photo courtesy Idaho Governor's Office
Former Gov. Butch Otter responds to McGeachin’s executive orders
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center
St. Luke’s provides update on Magic Valley Medical Center

Latest News

Hailey city council approves motion to amend budget
City of Hailey creates ‘Resilience Team’
Blames an unsecured border for Idaho's growing drug problems
Brad Little speaks on the border
Police badge
Idaho authorities say two suspicious deaths may be linked
Town of Jackpot hopes dispensary rejuvenates area hurt by pandemic
First Nevada pot dispensary on Idaho line cleared to open
Truck Driver Shortage
The truck driver shortage could keep prices high for shoppers