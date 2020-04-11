Report: Lori and Chad Daybell being investigated for murder, conspiracy by Idaho AG

Chad and Lori (Vallow) Daybell are being investigated for conspiracy, attempted murder and/or murder by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, according to a report by East Idaho News.

A Fremont County prosecutor wrote a letter to the AG's office in early April asking for assistance in the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad's ex-wife.

The AG's office will now assume full responsibility for the case and all decisions regarding the case shall be the responsibility of the AG, with the help of local prosecutors.

Investigators called Tammy's death in October suspicious and investigators exhumed her body in Freemont County. Detectives are still awaiting autopsy and toxicology reports.

Chad has not been arrested or charged with any crimes. He married Lori just weeks after Tammy’s death.

Lori is currently in custody for a separate case awaiting her next trial. Tylee Ryan, 17, and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow have not been seen or heard from in nearly seven months.

Lori is facing five counts in the case of her missing children--two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, and one misdemeanor count of resisting and obstructing an officer, and solicitation of a crime and contempt.

She has maintained her innocence in regards to their disappearance.