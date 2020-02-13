Report details how long $1 million last Idaho retiree

The average retirement age in the U.S. is 63 and the average life expectancy for those retirees is about 16 years. A new report is detailing just how far that $1 million will go if a person retires in Idaho.

To do this GoBankingRates factored in total annual expenditures for those 65 and older, along with the cost of living for each state. On average, a $1 million nest egg will last retirees 19 years and 7 months.

In Idaho, that $1 million stretches a little longer for a span of 21 years and 6 months.

Compared to the rest of the country, Idaho's cost of housing was relatively affordable at less than $14,000 a year, while the cost of transportation per year at just under $8,000 was as the report quoted "no small potatoes."