Reporting hazards on Idaho roads

The 100 deadliest days on Idaho roads begins in less than a month and Idaho State Police wants motorists to be more alert and aware of what's around them.

You may have seen signs on the highway for *ISP or *477 since many use smart phones. That is a system set up by the state police to contact non-emergency dispatch, universally, all across the gem state.

Motorists can report impaired or distracted drivers, hazards in the road and minor crashes.

According to a citizen centric report released by the department, each trooper averages 1142 calls per year.

“We don't have enough eyes out there on the road to see everything that happens,” said Sgt. Michael Wendler. “So we appreciate when the citizens call in with those concerns and we take them very seriously and we respond to them as much as possible.”

Enforcement ask that you provide as much information as possible, including a description or potentially a license plate if available so they can attempt to locate the vehicle in question.

The goal is zero deaths on Idaho roadways this summer.

