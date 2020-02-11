Reports: Actor Jussie Smollett faces new charges

Actor Jussie Smollett faces new charges for reporting an attack that Chicago authorities contend was staged to garner publicity.

That’s according to media reports Tuesday that cite unidentified sources.

The charges include disorderly conduct counts.

Smollett, who is black and gay, asserted he was the target of a racist and homophobic attack in January 2019.

Smollett was originally charged the following month with disorderly conduct for allegedly staging the attack and lying about it to investigators.

The charges were dropped in March 2019 with little explanation, angering police officials.

