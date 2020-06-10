Idaho representative helps secure PPE for 14 Idaho health centers

Idaho’s Community Health Centers will receive a $200,000 grant from the Cambia Health Foundation and personal protective equipment donations from Taiwan through the Idaho Office of Emergency Management with facilitation from the United Way of Treasure Valley, in addition to donations directly coming from the Idaho Chinese Organization.

Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise, assisted in securing the donations from Taiwan when Boise entities, including the Idaho Chinese Organization, reported difficulty acquiring from not only their primary and secondary suppliers, but the less reputable sources as well. Although Taiwan had requests coming from all over the world, it heard of Idaho’s need and prioritized an immediate and very generous amount of 100,000 surgical masks.

The Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in Seattle sent an urgent request to Taipei. In the meantime, she asked Doris Graff, at Taiwanese medical device contract company Megaforce International — with offices in Boise — if they had any PPE they could spare from their company supplies. They immediately responded with a donation the very next business day.

The Idaho Chinese Organization in addition donated 20,000 medical gloves and 120 N95 masks having already donated heavily to medical providers and first responders throughout the state. Eddie Yen,director and representative at Idaho-Asia Trade Office, 30 years helping Taiwan become Idaho’s second largest exporter also swung into action.

“Frontline workers in Idaho’s 14 health centers will have protective equipment thanks to the Cambia Health Foundation, Taiwanese government, and the Idaho Chinese Organization," Chew said. “I was compelled to reach out to Taiwan after working closely with the Idaho Chinese Organization during coronavirus. We here in Idaho are so blessed to have the Idaho Chinese Organization fighting to get resources, from the beginning. Taiwan having crushed their curve, came quickly to our rescue. Asian communities around the world have been committed to keep global citizens safe and healthy, despite the racial stereotyping associated with the coronavirus pandemic.”

“Idaho health centers, especially in rural areas, were not planning for a global pandemic," Chew said. "Thankfully, we were able to reach out to our partners for help. Our frontline workers and our citizens will be safer and less likely to contract the coronavirus due to this generous donation. I am deeply grateful that so many organizations have stepped up to the plate to help protect Idahoans."