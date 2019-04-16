Rescue crews locate teens missing near Coonskin Butte

Search and rescue crews located two teens early Tuesday morning after they’d been reported missing late Monday evening.

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release Tuesday afternoon saying search and rescue members responded to Coonskin Butte. Coonskin Butte is about an hour's drive southwest of Castleford.

Cliff Lockhart called 911 at about 8 p.m. after he’d been searching for the teens for five hours after they didn’t arrive at a pre-arranged location. Lockhart told crews he dropped the teens off to go horn shed hunting earlier in the day, and that they were wearing coats, but not rain gear.

The sheriff’s office said Colton Griffith, 18, of Castleford, and his 16-year-old friend were located just after 1 a.m. They were checked out by medical personnel on scene and released. Air St. Luke’s, Magic Valley Paramedics and Castleford Quick Response Unit assisted with the search.