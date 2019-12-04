Rescue dog up for adoption after being shot, left for dead

A dog that was found shot at Devil's Corral in Jerome earlier this year is now ready to be adopted into her forever home just in time for the holidays.

The incident took place in late June of this year. The dog, Sage, was shot twice, resulting in a week-long stay at the veterinarian's office and an amputated leg.

Since then, Sage has been living with a woman named Tammy Betancourt who was one of the people at Devil's Corral when Sage was found and rescued.

And now after five months, Sage is in search for her permanent home.

They are ideally looking for her to be adopted into a single-pet home.

"They're welcome to come meet her. I mean she can say it all for herself if people would take the chance to come meet her and see what she's all about. I would be willing to set up something and go meet people to see if she's even an option for them," says Betancourt, Sage’s foster parent.

Even after Sage's injury, she loves to play, run and hike like any other dog. Anyone interested in helping Sage find her forever home, can reach out to Dave Wright at Friends Furever at 208-731-4459