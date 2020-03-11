Researchers find skull of smallest known dinosaur

Researchers say they have found a fossil of the smallest known dinosaur.

The complete skull of a previously unknown species of bird-like dinosaur was found in a Myanmar mine trapped in a chunk of 99 million year old amber.

It was smaller than the size of the tiniest hummingbird alive today and its head was the size of a thumbnail.

The jaw was packed with more than 100 serrated teeth and its eyes were bulging and lizard-like.

Despite its teeny-tiny stature, researchers say the creature was likely a predator.

A paper on the fascinating find was published Wednesday in the journal, Nature.

