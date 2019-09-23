Residents may need to evacuate due to a fire west of Hailey

A wildfire has been reported near Cielo drive in Croy Canyon West of Hailey. As the situation develops residents may need to evacuate.

The Blaine County Sheriff's office said in a press release that Croy Canyon Road has been closed at Pioneer View Drive due to the fire. The public is asked to stay completely out of the area.

Multiple fire crews and law enforcement are responding. Some people were initially cut off by the blaze and there are structures reported nearby.

KMVT will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.