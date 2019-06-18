Twin Falls County residents speak out about rising property taxes, assessment values at meeting

Dozens turned out to a public question and answer meeting with the Twin Falls County assessor about their home assessment values and how it's upped their taxes.

Twin Falls County assessor talking to residents in Q&A meeting (KMVT Image)

Assessor Bradford Wills decided to hold the event Monday evening because he was approached by residents in Twin Falls County asking him about why their property values had increased and other neighbors' did not increase as much.

He said that in the market, residential homes take a bigger burden of property taxes rather than the industries and agriculture.

In the meeting, he said that the county has more than 40,000 parcels and they are required to look at at least one fifth of them. So at least every five years, they have to come out to physically look at a homeowner's property.

"When you do your five year thing, it's just a drive-through, I know it is. Maybe you guys get out, I don't know. But, because we take pride in our home, so we have to pay more than the neighbor that maybe trashes their home and doesn't ever do their lawn, because that's not fair," one resident spoke out.

"Amen to that," another said.

Wills said they don't value landscaping or take that into account when assessing a home. However Zillow is used to check out market values around homes.

The assessor's office takes into account the property, the neighborhood and compares it to other properties in the area.

“The lower price ranged homes jumped more,” Wills said.

In a previous interview, Wills said that if their value goes up, it doesn't always mean that taxes do but it happens "a lot of times."

Bonds and levies do impact what a person could pay in property taxes.

Some residents who were at the meeting felt like their questions were not answered by Wills.

However, he said that if a resident doesn't feel like their assessment value is correct, they can ask the assessor to take a look at a home again. If they are still not happy, they can file an appeal with the county.