Residents spreading love and peace in Twin Falls

Two people are going around Twin Falls spreading love and peace with signs and waving.

Tina Ronk spreads love throughout Twin Falls. (Source:KMVT/KSVT)

Bill and Tina Ronk had the idea to go to busy intersections around Twin Falls and encourage people to be nice to each other.

They started doing it on Monday and hope that it is a bright spot in people's days.

"Get a positive word, love thy neighbor, love one another, hate doesn't cure anything, it doesn't solve any issues," said Bill Ronk.

They hope you honk or wave if you see them out in Twin Falls