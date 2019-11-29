Restaurant has Thanksgiving dinners to-go

Despite The Depot Grill being closed on Thursday, they still managed to feed the community this Thanksgiving.

If you weren't in the mood to cook a full spread, the restaurant had turkey dinners to-go for purchase days leading up to Thanksgiving.

They began taking orders last week, up until Wednesday. Cooks roasted the turkey and prepared the dinners on Monday and Tuesday, and people were able to stop in the restaurant Wednesday to pick them up, or even arrange to have the meal delivered.

"We like to close so that our employees can go spend their time with their families. So we started doing these turkey dinners to go about 7/8 years ago and it's blossomed into a very, very big operation. All of a sudden we're doing hundreds of them. We thought we would just do a few," says, Steve Soran, president at Soran Restaurants.

Employees took time out and delivered some meals to families Wednesday before closing up and heading home to celebrate the holiday.