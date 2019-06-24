Review hearing set for Twin Falls nurse connected to Colorado murder case

A former Twin Falls nurse accused of being connected to a murder in Colorado is schedule for trial this fall.

Krystal Lee Kenney and her attorney appeared in court for a hearing by phone. On Monday a review hearing was set for Dec. 2, assuming the accused murder, Patrick Frazee's trial is complete.

When his trial is complete, Kenney will be sentenced. Judge Scott Sells says Lee can appear by phone for the next review hearing. However; she will be in person for the trial.

She remains out of jail on a summons. Kenney has pleaded guilty to evidence tampering for moving Kelsey Berreth's cell phone after the Colorado mother disappeared.

KMVT broke the story that Krystal Lee was being investigated.

Krystal Lee Kenney and her attorney appeared in court for a hearing by phone. On Monday a review hearing was set for Dec. 2, assuming the accused murder, Patrick Frazee's trial is complete.

When his trial is complete, Kenney will be sentenced. Judge Scott Sells says Lee can appear by phone for the next review hearing. However; she will be in person for the trial.

She remains out of jail on a summons. Kenney has pleaded guilty to evidence tampering for moving Kelsey Berreth's cell phone after the Colorado mother disappeared.

KMVT broke the story that Krystal Lee was being investigated.