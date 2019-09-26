Reward offered after bus shelter vandalized

The Hailey Police Department and Mountain Rides are asking for the public's help in regards to some vandalism.

A $500 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for vandalizing bus shelters.

In a conversation with KMVT Mountain Rides said they became aware of the graffiti last Saturday, and decided to offer a reward, since the bus shelters have been vandalized in the past.

Those with information are asked to call the Hailey Police Department or Mountain Rides at 208-7880-7433. Callers will remain anonymous.

