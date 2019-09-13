Rising Stars Riding Center hosts annual fundraiser

The Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center is hosting their annual dining for the stars fundraiser on Saturday night.

The center is hosting their annual fundraiser called 'Dining for the stars' (Source: KMVT)

Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center helps people with special needs.

They work with the people by doing exercises with them and working with therapists while on the horses.

The center is run by volunteers and all of the money raised from the fundraiser will go directly to helping those who come to the center.

People with autism, cystic fibrosis and MS all come to the center to work with the horses.

"It's an opportunity to have therapeutic opportunities somewhere besides the clinic," said Marni Porath, the director of the center. "Some of our participants might spend 5 hours a week in therapy and to be able to have part of that time out here is emotionally good for them.

The tickets for the event are sold out, but people can always support the center by entering their raffle, or volunteering at the center.