Road Construction company discusses flagger shortage

When driving near a road construction project, the public can be determined by the judgment and vigilance of one traffic control flagger.

KMVT spoke with a road construction company who struggles to fulfill this fundamental role in road safety, due to a lack of applicants across southern Idaho.

On Friday, the College of Southern Idaho hosted a course to help get flaggers certified, though they have had full classes in the past, this one had the low attendance of just four students. The shortage in flaggers isn't just in the classroom, it's also felt from road construction company Road Work Ahead.

"We do struggle to fill those positions, only because we get a lot of jobs so we need a lot of flaggers. Most of the time and it's hard to get applicants to come in," said Kansas Guthrie, the human resource director for Road Work Ahead.

Mike Stowell, the technical trainer for the course offered at CSI, explained why there may be a shortage of flaggers.

"There is just not as many people who are aware that this job exists and that their is a need for it, or they go to apply for it and then realize they are not qualified because they are not certified to do it," Stowell said.

Stowell said without these critical individuals on Idaho's roads the public's safety could be in jeopardy.