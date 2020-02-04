Road bisecting bear habitat to reopen amid national security

Federal agencies have announced a long-closed road built through grizzly bear habitat in northern Idaho will reopen following national security concerns.

The Spokesman-Review reported Monday that the U.S. Forest Service and the Department of Homeland Security announced the plan to reopen more than 5 miles of Bog Creek Road after years of discussion.

Officials say the road was closed in the late 1980s to protect endangered grizzly bears roaming the area between Upper Priest Lake in Idaho and the Canadian border.

Forest Service officials say the U.S. Border Patrol started to ask in 2013 to reopen the road because of threats to border security.

