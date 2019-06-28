Road closures Friday and Saturday for Twin Falls Old Town Criterium

For motorists who might be driving around downtown Twin Falls for the next few days, police said they will be closing some roads and restricting parking for the Twin Falls Old Town Criterium race.

Starting at 3 p.m. Friday, no one is allowed to park on Main Avenue from Hansen Street near City Hall all the way to Fairfield Street by the Twin Falls School District building, along with Second Avenue North and West.

"We’re going to end up towing," said Sgt. Ryan Howe, with Twin Falls Police.

Authorities will be putting up a barricade on the streets and cleaning up the roads for the bicyclists.

"We have to make sure we sweep the streets, make sure there’s no debris on the road for the bicyclists," he said.

He said that if people are going to be parking their cars near the race area, they may not be able to leave with their car that day.

"You may be stuck there, and it’ll be difficult to get it out," he said.

If motorists are driving around the area, he asks them to have patience.

"Maybe plan for a little extra time because you're going to have to go around where the race area is and parking is going to be pretty limited in a lot of areas, so we want people to take a little extra time if they're driving through, be patient with traffic as it kind of adjusts," he said.

The criterium race will start at 11 a.m., so police will be doing a hard closure on those streets starting at 6 a.m.

The last race doesn't start until 6 p.m. on Saturday and there will be activities going on in the Downtown Commons.

Howe added that most businesses will be open during the race, so to access them, people will have to walk.