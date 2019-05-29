Roads reopen after head-on collision south of Ketchum

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 1:28 PM, May 29, 2019
View Map

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A crash that blocked part of State Highway 75 south of Ketchum has reopened Wednesday afternoon.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision and closed the highway from Broadway Run Road to River Ranch Road for first responders.

The sheriff’s office posted updates on its Facebook page. The initial traffic alert was posted at about 10 a.m. and lanes of traffic were reopened by 12:20 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the crash was south of the traffic light at Elkhorn Road.

Travelers were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus