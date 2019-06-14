Roads reopen after landslides cleared from eastern Oregon park access

About 80 day-use and overnight campers were stranded in an eastern Oregon park after number of landslides caused by heavy rains covered a roadway.

Lake Owyhee State Park reopened Friday morning.

The eastern Oregon park's access road, Owyhee Lake Road, was closed to visitors while Malheur County road crews worked to clear slide debris and assess road conditions. The slides covering the road in multiple locations, starting about half mile north of the dam and continuing south toward to the park.

According to a news release issued by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, park staff have were in contact with approximately 80 day-use and overnight visitors in the park. Park staff asked visitors to remain in the park until county officials send word that the road were cleared and safe for visitors to use.

The slide occurred in the evening hours of June 12. There were no reported injuries or medical concerns among park visitors.