Robber returns money to store clerk, says it’s not enough to help sick daughter

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man accused of robbing a store but changing his mind partway through the crime and leaving without any money.

The worker says after the suspect refused the money, he put his gun away and became friendly, eventually leaving without hurting anyone. (Source: 1 Stop Smoke Shop/KYW/CNN)

Surveillance video shows the suspect with a handgun drawn, as he approaches a female worker behind the counter at 1 Stop Smoke Shop.

But when the would-be thief had at least a couple hundred dollars in hand, he backed out of the robbery and wouldn’t take the money.

"That was unbelievable, what happened, because he actually had the money in his hand and refused to take it. He said it was not enough to pay for his daughter’s kidney transplant,” said the store owner, only identified as Kimo.

The worker says the suspect put his gun away and became friendly, eventually leaving the store without any money and without hurting anyone.

"If you are going to commit a robbery, I guess the best type of robbery to commit is one where you don’t complete it and change your mind,” said Capt. Sekou Kinebrew with Philadelphia Police.

But even though the man didn’t take anything, police say he is still in “violation of the law” and faces an armed robbery charge.

The store owner says he doesn’t know what should happen to the suspect.

“I think for willing to use the gun or taking it out of his pocket, he should be punished for that, but in the same time, as a society, we should do something to help people like that and not push him to the edge where they have to use a gun,” he said.

Officers are interested to learn more about the man’s alleged situation and his daughter. Police sources say they may know who the suspect is, and when they find him, they may be able to help his family.

Copyright 2019 KYW, 1 Stop Smoke Shop via CNN. All rights reserved.