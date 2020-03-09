Robert Stuart reduces cell phone use on campus, seems to reduce drama

The sound of laughter and the obvious engagement in the Robert Stuart Student Council makes one think the amount of drama seems low.

Kimberly Dahlquist, a teacher for 27 years, with the last five being at RSMS said, "I think it has improved when we banned phones from class time."

Robert Stuart Middle School students cannot use their cellphones during class, but they can in the morning and at lunch.

"I would like to see all-day no cell phones," Dahlquist explained.

And if a student trips and falls.

"If it's recorded, kids don't get a break and that's too much pressure to put on kids," said Justin White, a vice-principal at the school for the past three years.

But the problems with apps like Snapchat can have lasting impacts. He calls it risk and reward.

"The reward is so much higher for them to do it in the short period of time," White said.

Kayla Slane is an eighth grader who actively uses Snapchat.

Slane said, "I just used to text certain friends and then I have some of my family on it, too."

And for a child trying to stay afloat in the teenage years...

"Some people do say really rude things to bring people down and talk out of turn and use really bad language," Slane said.

Dahlquist suggested, "kids feel like they need to be validated by how many likes they have on Snapchat or Instagram and it defeats the whole purpose of teaching kids you have to stay in the struggle."

And parents, watch out for bogus accounts your child might create to hide certain material.

White exclaimed, "that is why I encourage pulling back the accessibility from this age group, the kids are not able to handle this temptation and distraction at school. That's why we have policies at school, but we can't control after."