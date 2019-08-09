CSI camp teaches children STEM and robotics

Some kids spent their afternoon's learning all about robotics at the college of southern Idaho this week.

The camp was run by the Tesla Coils, which is a robotics team that competes in competitions. The Tesla Coils mentors the kids and teaches them all about their robot.

The first day, they learn how to build the robot, the second day they program the robot, and the third day they compete against the other robots. According to one member of the Tesla Coils, this camp is teaching the kids life long skills.

“A lot of them build a liking towards STEM and robotics, and what's really important is we can relate it to today's world, where the community of stem and robotics, jobs are kind of exploding right now," Aiden Eiler said. "There are barely enough people to fill those jobs, what we are trying to do is inspire in the new generation to learn those skills, and be able to fill up that opening work community and change the world with robotics."

The children were learning how to make the robot drive forward, backward, turn around and pick up blocks, and Friday they will see which of the robots does all the tasks the right way.