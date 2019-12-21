Rock Creek Christmas Lights put people in the holiday spirit

There are only two weekends left to see the Rock Creek Christmas display.

It's located in Hansen, right before you enter the South Hills.

Each year, volunteers start putting the lights up in September, trying to make things so it's a little different than the year before.

Cars can drive through, or people can walk and get an up close and personal experience with the thousands of lights that are put up just to get you in the holiday spirit.

Santa Claus even made a surprise appearance on Friday night.

The display is free, but they will take donations to help pay for the electricity bill.

The last night to see the Rock Creek Christmas lights is December 28.