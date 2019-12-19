Rock Creek Elementary students spread joy to residents at Grace Assisted Living

Some students at Rock Creek Elementary are spreading kindness and joy this holiday season to residents at Grace Assisted Living on Wednesday afternoon.

“We started to kindness club a couple of years ago with the idea that we needed to spread kindness,” said fifth grade teacher Julie Delia.

The students from choir, kindness club, and student council sang Christmas carols to the residents at Grace with the hopes of bringing a smile to their faces.

"You know I hope they are just getting to see kids, kids are always fun at Christmas time, and the songs would’ve been things they know, and hopefully they just get to enjoy it,” Delia said.

The residents and their friends enjoyed seeing the excitement in the children’s faces.

“They were excellent, and they all had happy smiling faces,” said Phyllis, one audience member. "I said Merry Christmas and they responded, they’re delightful. They all sang their Christmas songs, it was very nice."

The teachers hope that by teaching them to think about others in elementary school, it will be something they always carry with them.

“That’s the idea, you know if we can build that community of kindness, then we can continue it throughout our lives,” Delia said.

They will continue to do acts of kindness after the holiday break.