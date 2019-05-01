Rock Creek Fire Department hires new fire chief

Photo courtesy of Aaron Zent
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Rock Creek Fire Department will soon have a new face coming to the department's helm.

The Rock Creek Fire Commissioners chose Aaron Zent as the department's new fire chief.

Zent is from Rawlins, Wyoming, where he was a battalion chief.

The fire department has been without a fire chief since September after Jason Keller resigned.

The commissioners had about 20 people to choose from and the commissioners narrowed it down to five people and then chose Zent last week.

He officially starts at the end of May.

 
