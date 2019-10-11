Rock Creek Fire Dept. saves structures

Thanks to the quick response of the Rock Creek Fire Department, several structures were saved Friday.

Fire crews were called out to the corner of Falls Avenue and 3500 East in Kimberly just before 2 p.m. for a brush fire that was threatening structures.

The Rock Creek Fire Department called on the Twin Falls Fire Department for mutual aid.

Using a water tender, a brush truck and an engine on stand-by they were able to knock down the flames and avoid injury.

"Luckily Rock Creek was able to get here fast enough, they were able to protect that structure as well as that house," said Battalion Chief Eric Schmitz. "That was kinda their initial concern, so then we get here and then helped attack the brush fire and knock it down."

He says the wind and tall grass played a slight role in the progression of the fire, but the cooler temperatures also helped slow the blaze from spreading.