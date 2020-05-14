Rock Creek Fire District looks to pass mill levy in upcoming election

The Rock Creek Fire District, which serves people in Kimberly, Hansen, and Murtaugh, is trying to pass a levy in the upcoming election

Fire chief Aaron Zent tells KMVT that the fire district is trying to pass a permanent mill levy on the May 19 primary election.

The Rock Creek Fire District currently has seven full-time firefighters, and they need to hire three more in order to deal with the rise in call volume.

They also need to replace some equipment that is old and worn out.

Anybody that is part of the Rock Creek Fire District should cast their vote on the ballot.

"The Rock Creek Fire District starts really at 3300 East and goes really to the Cassia County line, also includes a little of Cassia County South on Foothills Road, and is the greater portion of the Murtaugh, Kimberly and Hansen areas, including those towns," Zent said.

Voting will be all by absentee ballots.

Brent Reinke, one of the Twin Falls County Commissioners tells viewers how they can request an absentee ballot.

"You can request that ballot up to 8 p.m. on the evening of May 19, so up until that point you can still request your ballot," Reinke said. "One way would be go to the internet if you have a computer at home bring up the https://twinfallscounty.org/. You are going to see the county website. Scroll down until you see the elections. You are going to go into elections, and you are going to see absentee ballot application, and you can request it right there," Reinke said.

The ballots won't be counted until June 2.

A 100,000 property is currently paying 107.84 per year the new rate would have the same property paying 171.93 per year.