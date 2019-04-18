Rock Creek Fire sees surge in calls compared to previous years

The Rock Creek Fire Department is on their toes as they've seen a big surge in calls over the last several months.

Greg Vawser, the assistant fire chief, said they've seen a 48 percent increase in calls so far this year.

Since Jan. 1, 2019, to April 18, they were dispatched about 420 times.

Last year in the same time frame, that number was a little more than 280.

"We're averaging about four calls a day," he said.

While that may not sound like a lot to some, he said for a community their size, it keeps them busy.

"I've been on here over 40 years and we used think 50, 60 (calls) several years ago was a lot. So it has changed immensely over the years," Vawser said.

In 2015, h said they only had about 770 calls.

"We’re doing it with the same amount of man power," he said.

Vawser attributes it to more people moving into their community. He said that their fire calls are about the same amount, but their medical calls have gone up.

They are on track to get about 1,400 call in total in 2019. In 2018, they were shy of 1,300.