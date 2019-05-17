Rock Paper Scissors tournament rescheduled for June 7

The First Federal Rock Paper Scissors Tournament of Champions has been postponed to inclement weather.

The tournament was slate for Friday at the Twin Falls Downtown Commons, but the event has been reschelduled for June 7, with food vendors at 6 p.m. and tournament to start at 7 p.m.. The event hosted by First Federal includes champions from 32 participating businesses.

The winner of the Tournament of Champions will select a charity to receive an $8,000 donation.

KMVT’s operations manager Cory Cullip will be there competing.

Read more about the event href="https://www.bankfirstfed.com/rps">here.