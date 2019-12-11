Rock Creek Elementary hosts annual canned food drive

Rock Creek Elementary students look forward to the school's annual food drive. The school has done a food drive every year since they’ve opened.

Rock Creek started collecting for the food drive right after thanksgiving and will go on until the day before school lets out for Christmas break.

“A few years ago we were the recipient of the city of Twin Falls donation of their canned goods and from then on we were able to have our own food pantry and use the plethora of food that they had given us to kind of start our own here at Rock Creek,” said Sarah Pehrson, school counselor.

The whole student body is participating and loving giving back, but Rock Creek's student council is running the show.

“I think it's a good idea to do the food drive so we can help people in need because during winter it's really hard to get food and these days it's really hard to find nice people,” said Lue, student body secretary.

“We also do a race between all the grades and whoever gets the most cans has a party,” said Daylee, treasurer.

Once the pantry is stocked, it will be available for everyone within the Rock Creek school family.

“If staff is in need of anything, students, their parents. We’ve also contributed to organizations in the community of Twin Falls that have needed help at different times,” Pehrson said.

If peopel are in need or know of anyone who is, they can contact the staff at Rock Creek Elementary; and the school hopes contributors know they are giving more than just food, but also bettering families homes for the holidays.