Rock fall mitigation project uses helicopter to drape wire mesh panel

A helicopter was hovering about the Canyon Springs Grade Monday.

A helicopter was assisting in hanging wire mesh panel down the side of the canyon rim Monday. (KMVT/Elizabeth Hadley)

Reeder Flying Services told KMVT that they were contracted to hang wire mesh panels down the side of the cliff.

The process took between 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with breaks in between to let cars down and up the grade.

Reeder Flying Services said that there were people at the top of the cliff attaching the netting to anchors and then the helicopter slowly draped the panels down the cliff.

The panels were between 80 and 160 feet long and 12 feet wide. Crews installed more than a dozen of them.

The process isn't done yet, now they have to connect the panels together so that no rocks will fall through.

This is all apart of the Rock Fall Mitigation project that has been going on since May.

