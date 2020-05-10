Rodeo Industry impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

The rodeo industry is also being impacted by being shut down as a result of the coronavirus.

KMVT spoke with Miss Idaho Rodeo Sunday, who explained that not only are people being financially impacted by being shut down, they are also being mentally affected by not being able to do something that they have worked so hard for.

Nicole Jordan in particular said she had worked her whole life for this, and typically this time of year the rodeo industry is running at full speed.

“Even though 2020 is not going like anyone expected it to go, the rodeo industry is strong and it is resilient, and we will rodeo again not matter what come this way this year,” said Jordan.

Jordan said she has seen many cowboys and contract personnel be largely impacted by the closing of rodeos, as it may be there only or main source of income.

