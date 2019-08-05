Rogerson holds rededication for 100-year-old cemetery to honor passed loved ones

Anita Young's grandparents settled in Rogerson in 1909 and were part of the efforts of building the Simplot Ranch. Young remembers riding her horse near the Rogerson Cemetery during her childhood.

"There was a little cemetery here and had little headstones and it was all fenced in," she said.

The cemetery is now located on private property. Young's concern was that the cemetery was on the brink of being forgotten and lossed.

"No headstones, completely in disrepair, the fence was down and you know between the cows and nature, it takes its course," she said.

About a year ago, she and other community members decided it was time to restore it.

On Saturday, a special re-dedication was held at the cemetery grounds. With the current ranch owner's permission, the cemetery had its fence repaired, all the sagebrush and weeds were cleared out, and a new headstone was purchased to pay respect to the lives laid to rest at the cemetery.

"I'm so grateful. Most of these are children that are buried here. 100 years ago," Young said. "I understand their spirits are not here, but there bodies remain and It has to be special spot for the family members to come or for a community to gather."

The cemetery is a resting place for Twin Falls resident Dora Jensen's older sister. She was overwhelmed with emotion to see the site restored.

'It's really wonderful, to remember these people," Jensen said.

Young said the restoration efforts aren't quite finished yet.

"I'd love to see benches, I'd love to see native to Idaho plants, I'd love to see water collection things," she continued. "When I'm gone, or when people actually taken care of things, maybe it will still be a vibrant community a scared spot."