Ronald McDonald House receives $9.4K from Northwest Farm Credit Services

Northwest Farm Credit Services gave back to the community Friday, making a donation to the Ronald McDonald House.

The Ronald McDonald house received a $9,400 check from Northwest as part of their "100% committed" program, which allows the lending institution to give back to the communities they serve.

KMVT caught up with Northwest employee Kay Clysdale to learn how they decided to give to the Ronald McDonald house.

“As a group, we have people that offer suggestions, and we have presentations then from those folks that we are nominating, and then from there we take a vote,” Clysdale explained.

KMVT also talked with Darren Kyle, the owner and operator of the McDonald’s in south central Idaho, about what it meant to get the donation.

“Fantastic, just to be able to link the need in our local community and the large providers of services and connections here in the community and business support and other individual support from their team, is fantastic,” Kyle explained.

This is the third year Northwest has been doing the program in the Magic Valley, and they told KMVT they hope to continue the annual tradition.