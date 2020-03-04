St. Luke's Magic Valley welcome's Leap Day baby

The odds of being born on Leap Day are approximately 1 out of every 1,400 people.

One local family is gushing over their new bundle of joy, who joins a very elite group.

"We had the most visitors that the hospital has seen, they said that we had just tons," said Haley Bearce, the new mom.

Born at 8 pounds 10 ounces, 21.5 inches long, Royal Hudsyn Bringhurst will technically only have a birthday once every four years.

But they'll celebrate the occasion on March 1 on non-Leap Years.

"He's really lucky, they say that Leap Year babies are really lucky," Bearce said.

Feb. 29 was not Royal's due date.

"Well we were thinking he was going to be born on the 28th because I went in to labor on the 28th, but then I was in labor all day and then all night, and he was born at 8:40 the next morning," Bearce said.

His parents say they look forward to him growing up and telling him how special he is.

"I mean it's going to be cool later when he gets a little older and he realizes that it's such a special day, he's going to be lucky, every 4 years he gets only one birthday," Bearce said.

His dad says even his name is unique.

"His name is Royal because it's my great-grandpa's name, and it's my middle name, and I got a gun from him and a bunch of paintings and stuff, so he'll be able to have it when he's older," said Matt Bringhurst, the new dad. "So I'm going to pass down the gun that I got to him."