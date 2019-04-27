"Royal Princess Tea Party" event looks to help raise funds for those less fortunate

Jensen Jewler's in Twin Falls is teaming up with Operation Christmas Child, to host a "Royal Princess Tea Party", a spring time event that allows children to become a "princess for a day" and lets participants give to those less fortunate during Christmas time.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan's Purse, a Christian disaster relief organization that aims to help individuals in war torn countries, as well as those impacted by natural disasters.

Operation Christmas Child is a year round, volunteer supported project, that collects gift-filled shoe boxes that are delivered to individuals in need.

The Royal Princess Tea Party is one of the many volunteer events, where proceeds are donated to Operation Christmas Child. The event raises money by selling general admission and "Princess of the Day" tickets that let children enjoy a real life tea part with more than 15 Disney themed princes and princesses. Those with "Princess of the Day" tickets also receive a good bag, and a tiara from Jensen Jewelers.

Tickets are availablefor purchase on May 4, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the First Church of Nazarene in Twin Falls, visit this link. You can also purchases tickets before the event at Jensen Jewelers in the Magic Valley Mall or Magic Valley Foot and Ankle Specialist on Shoup Ave.