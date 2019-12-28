Rules for setting off Fireworks this New Years

Eric Schmitz with the Twin Falls Fire Department gave KMVT all the details on the when to shoot off fireworks, and the safety precautions surrounding them.

From December 26, till January 1, fireworks can be shot off between eight in the morning till midnight.

One exception is that fireworks can also be shot off between midnight and one A.M. the morning of January 1.

Schmitz wants the community to celebrate with fireworks and bring in the new year but also to remember to stay safe.

"Shoot them off enjoy, celebrate the new year, but just be safe make yourself safe and your kids, family safe and pets and bring the new year in a healthy way," Schmitz said.

He goes on to say that the biggest risk of fireworks is to make sure that those lighting the fireworks keep themselves safe, and that even ground fountains can cause third degree burns.

