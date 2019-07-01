Rupert Fourth of July festivities underway with newly renovated town square

One Magic Valley city has its Fourth of July Festivities underway at the newly renovated Rupert Town Square.

All the festivities are leading up the big parade that starts Thursday at 11 a.m.

On Saturday, the city of Rupert held a ribbon cutting ceremony after completing a three-phase renovation project with the square.

Some features included restoring the fountain, gazebo with added seating, a clock tower near the Historic Wilson Theater and a veteran memorial entrance.

"With phase three, it's our Fremont improvement," said Jeff McCurdy, the CFO and treasurer for the city of Rupert. "We basically transform some of the roadway into a more of plaza area, gathering place for citizens to come and gather and host events. Right now we have our synthetic ice rink out there and we hope to use that for a lot of events in the future."

The renovations also included removing diseased trees and adding new ones, additional parking around the square, handicapped accessibility and the irrigation systems.

Throughout the celebration food vendors aligned around the square center for visitors to enjoy some local food. Shirley Hess with the Minidoka Senior Center hopes visitors will be delighted to see the new town square.

"It's been a long struggle, but it is well worth it," Hess said. "You have to go through a lot of bad to get the good. We are so happy with it we love to have everyone come see it."

The food vendors set up shop at 11 a.m. and Project Mutual Telephone is providing free Wi-Fi during the celebration.

This year's grand marshalls are Dean and Linda Cameron.