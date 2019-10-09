Rupert Police Department discusses investigation into school threat

KMVT has new information on the investigation the Rupert Police Department did in regards to the Minidoka school threat in August.

The threat led to a month-long investigation, ending Tuesday with the announcement that the student who made the threat is being charged with threatening violence on school grounds.

Detective Sam Kuoha, with the Rupert Police Department explained they had multiple search warrants.

“In this case, we had to execute multiple search warrants. So it just wasn't... So if it was the platform Facebook, we can pretty much get all the information off of one search warrant. Whereas in Instagram’s case, we needed multiple search warrants to make sure we're getting the current and best information at that time,” Kouha stated.

Nearly two dozen warrants.

“I'm thinking we probably executed upwards around 20 search warrants in the whole process of this case. One the information started to come in from these digital sources, from Instagram, we're able to pick apart the information that was coming in and put it together. Once the information started to come in from these digital sources, from Instagram, we're able to pick apart the information that was coming in and put it together, we put it together, who the suspect was, what the content was, what was the reasoning for it,” Kouha stated.

