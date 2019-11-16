Rupert awarded two grants for community development

The city of Rupert is continuing to grow, thanks to two grants they recently were awarded.

Rupert was just one of six cities getting approved for the grants, all of which were reviewed and recommended by the economic advisory council and given final approval by Governor Brad Little.

The Community Development Block Grants are federally funded grants, to benefit economic development projects in Idaho cities and counties.

The other cities approved include Fruitland, American Falls, and Challis.

KMVT talked with the city's Chief Financial Officer Jeff McCurdy, who explained what the grants will be used for, the first one being for more than $400,000.

“That grant we applied for to help with a new business that is looking to expand here in the Rupert area, it's a food manufacturer, which will create new jobs in our community,” McCurdy stated..

The other grant, for $150,000 will impact the city as well, a pickleball court in Neptune Park.

“Earlier this year we had some citizens come to us, saying that they would like to have some pickleball courts here built. You know, pickelball is one of the fastest growing sports across America, and that's no different here in the Mini-Cassia area,” McCurdy explained.

